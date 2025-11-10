MacKinnon scored twice on four shots and added three assists in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

MacKinnon extended his point streak to nine games with a goal at 6:41 of the first period, but he was far from done. He added a power-play goal 89 seconds later and then assisted on the Avalanche's last three tallies of the contest for his best game of the season. He's been the best player on the best team so far, racking up 14 goals and 29 points to lead the NHL in both categories. He's added 71 shots on net, eight power-play points and a plus-13 rating through 16 appearances. Given that production, he should be the early favorite for the Hart Trophy, though he has an excellent supporting cast as well.