MacKinnon scored twice in a 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers on Saturday.

MacKinnon's second goal of the game was the winner in overtime -- he went wide to the boards and cut aggressively back through the Rangers' defense before deking to his backhand and roofing it past Igor Shesterkin. It was MacKinnon's league-leading 24th goal. He has 10 goals and 15 points in his last nine games, and he leads the NHL with 48 points through 28 contests.