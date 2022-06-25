MacKinnon posted an assist and six shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 5.

MacKinnon helped out on Valeri Nichushkin's second-period marker. While it's now been eight games since MacKinnon posted a multi-point effort, he's earned three goals and four assists in that span to remain steady on offense. The superstar center is up to 12 tallies, 10 assists, 110 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-10 rating in 19 playoff contests.