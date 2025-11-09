Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Rattles off four points Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
MacKinnon scored twice on six shots, added two assists, logged two PIM and went plus-4 in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Oilers.
MacKinnon's massive game moved him into a tie for first place in both goals (12, with Cole Caufield) and points (24, with Macklin Celebrini) this season. That positions MacKinnon as arguably the most well-rounded superstar through the first month of the campaign. The 30-year-old has added 67 shots on net, 14 hits, nine blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-13 rating. Fantasy managers who were able to draft high enough to secure MacKinnon's services this year are reaping immense rewards, as he looks poised to challenge for his second 50-goal campaign as well as well over 100 points.
