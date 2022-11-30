MacKinnon registered five shots in Colorado's 5-0 loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday.

MacKinnon has recorded at least five shots in each of his last four games, bringing him up to 107 in 20 contests this season. He also has six goals, 28 points and a plus-9 rating. MacKinnon has been a consistent offensive contributor who hasn't been held off the scoresheet in back-to-back games in 2022-23.