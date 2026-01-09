MacKinnon scored a goal on five shots and dished three assists in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Senators.

Two of MacKinnon's helpers came on the power play. This was his third four-point effort in the last five games, though he had been held off the scoresheet in the last two matchups versus the Panthers and Lightning. The superstar center has rarely been quiet for long this season, accumulating a stunning 36 goals, 42 assists, 197 shots on net and a plus-48 rating through 43 appearances.