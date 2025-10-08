MacKinnon supplied two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

MacKinnon's first helper, on a Martin Necas goal in the second period, set a team record for the most points by any player since the Avalanche relocated from Quebec. MacKinnon also helped out on an Artturi Lehkonen goal later in the frame. The 30-year-old MacKinnon is up to 1,017 points in 871 regular-season appearances and continues to be one of the most effective players in the NHL. He has exceeded the 100-point mark in three straight seasons and is off to a great start for 2025-26.