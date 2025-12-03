MacKinnon scored two goals on six shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

MacKinnon battled an illness Monday but was healthy enough to play in this contest. The 30-year-old only went on to log 22:15 of ice time, most among Colorado forwards, while scoring in the final minute of both the first and second periods. If he wasn't quite 100 percent, he didn't show it. MacKinnon has five goals and four assists during a four-game multi-point streak, during which he's added 20 shots on net and a plus-9 rating. On the year, the superstar has 22 goals, 46 points, 114 shots and a plus-32 rating across 26 contests.