MacKinnon scored twice on four shots, dished an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

MacKinnon featured on three of the Avalanche's first four goals, with his second tally being the game-winner. The 30-year-old retook the NHL's goals lead outright with the effort, which comes after just his third time being held off the scoresheet. MacKinnon has 16 goals, 20 helpers, 89 shots on net, 17 hits, 15 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-22 rating through 20 appearances, a big reason why the Avalanche are 14-1-5 at the quarter mark of their season.