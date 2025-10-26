MacKinnon picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

He helped set up Artturi Lehkonen for goals in the first and third periods, but it was all the scoring the Avs could muster. MacKinnon has delivered five multi-point performances in nine games to begin the season while being held off the scoresheet only twice. The 30-year-old superstar has six goals and 13 points in total.