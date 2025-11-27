MacKinnon recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

MacKinnon went pointless in the 1-0 win over the Blackhawks on Sunday, but he got back to his regular productive ways with this two-point effort Wednesday. This was his 11th multi-point game of the season, and the 30-year-old star playmaker continues to operate as the engine that makes the Avalanche go. MacKinnon is up to 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 11 games this month.