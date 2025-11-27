default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

MacKinnon recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

MacKinnon went pointless in the 1-0 win over the Blackhawks on Sunday, but he got back to his regular productive ways with this two-point effort Wednesday. This was his 11th multi-point game of the season, and the 30-year-old star playmaker continues to operate as the engine that makes the Avalanche go. MacKinnon is up to 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 11 games this month.

More News