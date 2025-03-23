Lindgren scored a goal, had two shots on net and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win against Montreal.

Lindgren's tally was just over ten minutes into the first quarter and gave Colorado an early 2-0 lead. His goal was the second he has scored with the Avalanche and his fourth of the season, which ties his career-high that he set in the 2021-22 campaign. Overall, Lindgren has 22 points, 53 shots on goal and 118 blocks in 64 appearances this season. Since he was acquired by the Avalanche via a trade on March 1st, Lindgren has seen just under 20 minutes of ice time per game as a part of the team's second defensive pairing. He sees a good chunk of opportunities at even strength but lacks the ceiling that other defenders have offensively in fantasy.