Wedgewood is expected to be between the pipes at home versus the Flames on Monday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Wedgewood figures to start two of the Avs' next four outings, as the team is heading into a back-to-back over the weekend. In his last seven outings, the 33-year-old netminder is 5-1-1 with an impressive 1.65 GAA and .936 save percentage.