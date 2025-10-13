Behrens (undisclosed) was activated off non-roster, injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Colorado on Monday.

Behrens was a long shot to make the Avalanche's 23-man roster even prior to getting hurt during training camp. Once Samuel Girard (upper body) is cleared to return, Behrens will find himself pushed even further down the Avs' organizational depth chart. As such, look for Behrens to play the bulk of his games in the minors this year.