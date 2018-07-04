Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Signs entry-level deal

Dries inked a one-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Monday.

Dries went undrafted following a four-year collegiate career at Western Michigan University. While playing for the Broncos, the center notched 44 goals and 34 assists in 148 appearances. Last year with AHL Texas on a minor-league deal, the 24-year-old racked up 30 points in 70 contests, before adding another 10 goals in 22 postseason clashes. Fantasy owners should expect Dries to spent the bulk of the upcoming campaign with AHL Colorado, but shouldn't be surprised to see him make his NHL debut.