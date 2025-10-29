Tynan recorded three assists in AHL Colorado's 5-4 overtime win over Bakersfield on Tuesday.

Tynan has continued to be an elite playmaker at the AHL level, opening this season with nine helpers in eight games. He has recorded at least 40 assists in eight of his 11 full AHL campaigns. The 33-year-old may get a call-up if the Avalanche get hit hard by injuries on the NHL roster, but he's unlikely to see anything more than fourth-line minutes with the big club.