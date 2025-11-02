Makar was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Saturday.

Makar had one hit in 6:07 of ice time during his NHL debut in a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose on Saturday before being sent to the minors. The Avalanche have 11 healthy forwards for Tuesday's tilt against Tampa Bay, but it's unclear if Gavin Brindley (upper body) will be available to return yet. If Brindley can't play Tuesday, then Colorado will probably summon a forward from the AHL.