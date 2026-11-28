Miner was recalled from AHL Colorado on Saturday, per Brennan Vogt of Hockey Mountain High.

The addition of Miner to the NHL roster is a sign that he could back up Scott Wedgewood in the second half of the team's back-to-back Saturday. The 25-year-old Miner has posted a 2-5-1 record, a 3.02 GAA and a .900 save percentage over eight outings this season. If both Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood are healthy following the team's current back-to-back, Miner could return to the AHL within the coming days.