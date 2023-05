Gaudreau will re-enter the draft in 2023 after the Sharks confirmed Wednesday he won't be signed, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Gaudreau had a 24-12-3 record with a 3.07 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 44 games with OHL Sarnia this year. He was better with a 2.52 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 16 playoff contests. The Sharks selected him in the third round in 2021, but other teams will now have a chance on the 20-year-old goalie this summer.