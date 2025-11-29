Burakovsky notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Burakovsky returned from a three-game absence due to an undisclosed injury, and he logged 18:51 of ice time. That suggests he is pretty close to 100 percent. The 30-year-old winger is up to seven goals, nine helpers, 28 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 19 appearances, though he's dealt with a few bumps and bruises throughout the campaign. If he can stay healthy, he'll have plenty of time to take a run at the career-high 61 points he put up in 2021-22 with the Avalanche.