Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Not playing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burakovsky (personal) is not playing versus the Lightning on Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Burakovsky recently welcomed a child into the world and is away from the team. It's unclear if he'll be back for Sunday's home game versus the Kings.
