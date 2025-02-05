Now Playing

Levshunov was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Wednesday.

Levshunov was only up with the big club to practice during the AHL's All-Star break. With Rockford getting ready to resume its season Friday, Levshunov will rejoin the minor-league team and continue his development. It's possible the 19-year-old makes his NHL debut later in the campaign.

