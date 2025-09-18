Pridham didn't participate in practice on the first day of training camp Thursday for an undisclosed reason, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Pridham recommitted from Boston University over the summer and is expected to return to OHL Kitchener if he's unable to make the NHL roster this fall. While the nature of Thursday's absence isn't yet clear, the 19-year-old will likely have to return to practice in short order if he hopes to be in the mix to make the Opening Night roster.