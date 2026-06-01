Blackhawks' Jack Pridham: Logs three points in title game

Pridham scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 6-2 win over WHL Everett in the Memorial Cup championship game Sunday.

Pridham put up five goals and four assists over Kitchener's four games in the tournament. The 20-year-old forward also had a breakout regular season with 90 points in 65 outings. Pridham is in an interesting situation -- if he doesn't sign his entry-level deal or commit to playing in the NCAA on Monday, he'll re-enter the NHL Draft, per Scott Powers of The Athletic. After a 90-point breakout in the regular season, the 20-year-old forward would likely have significant attention if he's available to be drafted again.