Pridham scored twice in OHL Kitchener's 3-0 win over Sault Ste. Marie on Friday.

This was his second two-goal game in a row. Pridham crossed the 40-goal mark for the season -- he has 41 tallies and 83 points in 60 outings this season. He ranks second in the OHL in goals and third in points, making this a fantastic breakout year for the 20-year-old. He was committed to Boston University when he was drafted in 2024 but opted to stay in the junior ranks. He has yet to sign his entry-level deal, so he has plenty of options open heading into 2026-27.