Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: First goal since return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickinson scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.
Dickinson has resumed a middle-six role in the last two games since he overcame an ankle injury. The 30-year-old center will be a key player for the Blackhawks as long as he can stay healthy, providing mostly defensive stability. He's been limited to 10 outings so far this season, earning two goals, two assists, 15 shots on net, 12 hits and seven blocked shots.
