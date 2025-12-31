Dickinson (undisclosed) won't finish Tuesday's game against the Islanders.

Dickinson didn't play in the second period and was ruled out before the start of the third. The 30-year-old joins Connor Bedard (upper body) and Frank Nazar (upper body) as injured centers for the Blackhawks. Dickinson can be considered day-to-day for now, but he's already had a shoulder injury cost him time this season, and if that issue was aggravated, he'd be in line for another absence.