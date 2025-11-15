Dickinson (shoulder) participated in Saturday's morning skate but isn't ready to return to the lineup, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Dickinson remains on injured reserve and will miss his sixth straight game against Toronto on Saturday. He is day-to-day, but it remains unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has one goal, two assists, 10 shots on net, six blocked shots and six hits across eight outings this season.