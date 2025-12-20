Anderson scored twice and added an assist in AHL Rockford's 7-3 win over Manitoba on Saturday.

Anderson has been a decent scorer for Rockford this season, earning six goals and six assists over 19 appearances. He's on pace for his best AHL campaign -- he'd need to surpass his 42-point output from 2021-22. However, barring the need for a veteran presence with the big club, he's unlikely to get called up to the Blackhawks.