Mustard scored a goal and added an assist in Providence College's 5-2 win over the University of Alaska-Fairbanks on Friday.

Mustard is now at eight goals and 14 points in 17 appearances for the Friars this season. He had just 20 points in 37 outings in 2024-25, but he's stepped up his game a bit this year. The Blackhawks prospect, selected in the third round in 2024, could be a late depth addition to Chicago's rebuild once he's done with his NCAA career.