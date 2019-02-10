Blackhawks' Luc Snuggerud: Hits unconditional waivers
The Blackhawks placed Snuggerud on unconditional waivers Sunday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
If Snuggerud clears waivers, his contract will be terminated. The Blackhawks picked Snuggerud in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, but he hasn't played an NHL game and suited up in just 44 AHL games over the last two years due to multiple injuries including concussions.
