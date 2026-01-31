Foligno (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Foligno sustained the injury Thursday versus the Penguins. The 38-year-old is still considered day-to-day for now, but he'll miss at least one contest, and if the injury is significant enough, the Blackhawks could hold him out through the Olympic break. No additional details were made available regarding Foligno's injury.