Moore scored both goals for AHL Rockford in its 2-1 overtime win over Texas on Friday.

Moore opened the scoring 1:15 into the first period and won it 2:18 into overtime. The 20-year-old forward is up to four goals and an assist through three minor-league games. He's doing everything he can to be ready for a call-up should the Blackhawks opt to change things up at the NHL level. However, Moore is unlikely to get promoted unless there's at least middle-six minutes waiting for him, as he's too talented to grind it out on the fourth line.