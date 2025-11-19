Moore recorded a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

The 20-year-old playmaker made his NHL debut Nov. 3 and hasn't needed a lot of time to adjust to a top-six role, as he's racked up five points (two goals, three assists) in his first seven outings. He earned his first multi-point effort, and Moore should continue to have plenty of opportunities to keep producing as long as he continues to see regular playing time. Moore currently holds a second-line role at even strength and is also a member of the second power-play unit.