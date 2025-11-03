Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Up from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore was summoned from AHL Rockford on Monday, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.
Moore has produced six goals and nine points in nine minor-league outings this campaign. He could make his NHL season debut against Seattle on Monday. Moore collected four assists, 10 shots on goal and six hits over nine appearances with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 regular season.
