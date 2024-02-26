Johnson recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Detroit.
Johnson earned just his second point for the club in his last 27 appearances. Given his limited offensive upside, the 25-year-old winger shouldn't be expected to offer more than low-end fantasy value.
