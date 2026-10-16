Donato scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Donato has played a bottom-six role so far this season. The 30-year-old forward is up to two goals, one assist, 11 shots on net, four hits, five PIM and a minus-6 rating over eight appearances. This was the first time he finished with a positive plus-minus rating in a game in 2026-27. While Donato has displayed some scoring talent before, his current role is one that will leave him on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.