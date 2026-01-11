Greene scored an empty-net goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Greene hadn't scored since the end of November, picking up eight helpers over his last 19 outings. While his goal was an empty-netter, it could be just enough to get the monkey off his back. The 22-year-old forward is up to five goals, 17 points, 61 shots on net, 27 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 45 contests this season. He should have increased fantasy appeal as long as he's playing alongside Connor Bedard on the top line.