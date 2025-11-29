Greene scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Greene has done fairly well lately with two goals and two helpers over his last seven outings. The 22-year-old forward is seeing time on the top line and second power-play unit, with his tally Friday being his first career power-play point. Overall, he's produced three goals, four assists, 25 shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 24 contests in 2025-26.