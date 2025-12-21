Greene collected two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Senators.

The 22-year-old center produced the first multi-point performance of his brief career as he helped to set up tallies by Ilya Mikheyev and Andre Burakovsky in the second period. Greene, a second-round pick in the 2022 draft, found himself on Chicago's top power-play unit Saturday after Frank Nazar was knocked out of the game early after taking a puck off the face in the first period. With Nazar and Connor Bedard (upper body) both on the shelf until some time in January, Greene will get every chance to show his college scoring resume -- he recorded 25 goals and 74 points over 80 games in his final two seasons at Boston University -- can translate to the pros.