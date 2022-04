Lafferty recorded an assist, four PIM and two hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Lafferty entered Monday on a seven-game point drought that ended with his assist on a Jonathan Toews tally in the first period. While he's been a regular in the Blackhawks' lineup since he was traded from the Penguins in January, he hasn't always shown much consistency on offense. The 27-year-old winger is up to 11 points, 78 shots on net, 133 hits and 31 PIM through 54 contests overall.