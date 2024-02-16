Raddysh will not practice Friday due to a quadriceps injury, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Raddysh logged just 9:44 of ice time against the Penguins on Thursday, his second-lowest ice time in a game this season. Since returning from a groin injury, the 25-year-old winger has struggled offensively with a lone point in 14 contests while adding 26 shots, 21 hits and two blocks. If Raddysh were to miss any time, Lukas Reichel figures to rejoin the lineup in a bottom-six role.