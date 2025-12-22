Teravainen was not on the ice for Monday's practice session due to an apparent foot injury, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Teravainen was injured blocking a shot against the Senators on Saturday and is now in danger of missing Tuesday's tilt versus the Flyers. The 31-year-old winger's potential absence may not have a significant impact on fantasy managers, considering he is currently mired in a nine-game pointless streak. With 17 points through 34 games, Teravainen could be in danger of missing the 50-point threshold for the first time since 2022-23.