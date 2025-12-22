default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Teravainen was not on the ice for Monday's practice session due to an apparent foot injury, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Teravainen was injured blocking a shot against the Senators on Saturday and is now in danger of missing Tuesday's tilt versus the Flyers. The 31-year-old winger's potential absence may not have a significant impact on fantasy managers, considering he is currently mired in a nine-game pointless streak. With 17 points through 34 games, Teravainen could be in danger of missing the 50-point threshold for the first time since 2022-23.

More News