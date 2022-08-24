Texier inked a one-year deal with Swiss club ZSC Lions on Wednesday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

The Jackets had previously announced that Texier would be allowed to remain in Europe this season rather than report to Columbus, extending the leave of absence he took at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. With the winger playing elsewhere, Kent Johnson and Emil Bemstrom should both see a significant uptick in ice time and games played this year.