Texier logged a pair of assists in Wednesday's 7-4 victory over Anaheim.

Texier forced an offensive-zone turnover to set up Sean Kuraly early in the second period before adding a second helper on another Kuraly goal in the third. The 24-year-old Texier had gone six contests without a point prior to Wednesday. He now has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) through 58 games while skating primarily on Columbus' fourth line this season.