Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Posts assist in second game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gaunce recorded an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals.
Gaunce was playing in just his second game since he was called up Friday. The 31-year-old forward figures to have a chance at steady bottom-six minutes while Boone Jenner (upper body) is out of the lineup. Gaunce has never posted more than seven points in an NHL season, so most fantasy managers don't need to keep close tabs on his production.
