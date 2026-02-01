default-cbs-image
Gaunce scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Cleveland's 6-5 overtime win over Belleville on Saturday.

Gaunce has six goals and four helpers over 14 AHL outings this season. This was just his second game back with Cleveland after spending over two months in the Blue Jackets' bottom six. He'll likely be near the top of the list for a recall if the team sustains future injuries at forward.

