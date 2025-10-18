Lindstrom scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Michigan State's 4-2 win over Boston University on Friday.

The No. 3 ranked Spartans pulled off an upset in Boston over the No. 1 ranked Terriers, and Lindstrom's first two collegiate points were a major factor. The 19-year-old linked up with Michigan State in the offseason after battling a back injury that cost him nearly all of his WHL campaign with Medicine Hat in 2024-25. The key for Lindstrom will be staying healthy -- on talent alone, he's got plenty of potential after being the fourth-overall pick in 2024 to join the Blue Jackets' prospect pool.