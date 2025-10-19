Coyle produced an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Coyle has two helpers over his first five games with the Blue Jackets. The 33-year-old center has settled in on the third line and second power-play unit, so he could be a decent source of depth scoring throughout the campaign. He's also earned six shots on net, nine hits and a minus-1 rating so far, giving him appeal for modest category coverage.