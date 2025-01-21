Mateychuk will miss Monday's game against the Islanders due to an illness, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Mateychuk will miss his first game with the Blue Jackets since being recalled from AHL Cleveland on Dec. 22. Jack Johnson will enter the lineup as a result of the 20-year-old's absence.
